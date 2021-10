While the majority of the Edmonton Oilers roster will be hitting the ice for training camp in the coming days, a number of players will be missing due to injury or other reasons. Added to the absent Dylan Holloway, defensive prospect Dmitri Samorukov will not be seen in Edmonton for some time due to a broken jaw incurred in the Oilers vs. Flames rookie game. The 22-year-old Russian is seen as a candidate for a breakout season, but is now out of the lineup for roughly six weeks.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO