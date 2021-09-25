Tucson Festival of Books picks look at women throughout history
Any visit to your neighborhood bookstore will remind you of the popularity of historical fiction, stories featuring real people from history or real situations from the past. Historical novels are hardly new, but what distinguishes the genre today is the explosion of books featuring 19th- and 20th-Century women. Often written by woman authors, these books are finally filling the void left by traditional historians — most of whom were men.tucson.com
