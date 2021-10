Arlington Results Saturday September 25th, 2021

LAKE PLACID — Sebring Blue Streaks defeated Lake Placid Green Dragons 3-1 Thursday night with scores of 25-15, 25-17, 21-25 and 25-17. The Blue Streaks move to 11-3 on the year with their third straight win and eighth in their last nine contests. Meanwhile, the Green Dragons see their four-game win streak snapped as they fall to 11-9. Sebring started the first set with five straight points off a Sydney Porter service run and parlayed it into a 9-3 lead before Lake Placid called its first time out of the frame. The Blue Streaks then scored six of the next nine points and pushed it to 15-7. However, a Green Dragons block allowed them to utilize a service run of its own from Jenna Walker.

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO