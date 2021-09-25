CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jake Roberts Underwent Foot Surgery

The whereabouts of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts have been uncovered. In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was stated that Roberts was off of TV due to “undisclosed health issues.” The WWE Hall of Famer, who now serves as the manager of Lance Archer in AEW, has not been seen on any of their shows in quite some time. The last match that he accompanied The Murderhawk Monster to the ring for came all the way back on July 21, 2021.

Health Update On Jake Roberts, Why He's Been Off AEW TV

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has been in the professional wrestling business for a long time, but fans haven’t seen him on AEW programming as of late. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is now reporting that Jake Roberts has been off TV because he underwent foot surgery and had to have pins inserted in some of his toes.
Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
Report – MVP Undergoes Knee Surgery

As we reported last week here on eWn, WWE announced that MVP will be out of action due to the “injuries” he suffered at the hands of Randy Orton on RAW. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, MVP underwent knee surgery this past week. It should be noted that MVP said during an interview back in April that he was hoping to avoid surgery on his knee injury, which occurred during a six-man tag team match in February.
Jake Roberts
Lance Archer
Report: Jaycee Horn breaks foot

It didn’t look good when Jaycee Horn couldn’t put weight on his right foot, and the news is not good for Horn. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the initial diagnosis is a broken foot for the rookie. It is too early for the Panthers to know the timetable for Horn’s return.
WWE Releases Rules For 2021 WWE Draft

WWE has finally given the rules for the 2021 Draft. WWE announced that half the roster will be eligible to be drafted on Friday's WWE SmackDown and the other half will be eligible to be drafted on Monday's WWE Raw. It was not specified which superstars are eligible on which nights.
MVP Fires Back Report Of His Knee Surgery

MVP suffered a broken rib at the hands of Randy Orton. Then he tweeted out that he might as well get an additional surgery on his knee that he was putting off. A report came out saying that he already had that procedure, but that seems to be a bit presumptuous.
Rob Van Dam, Jerry Lawler, Jake Roberts & More Set For New York Comic Con

A host of wrestling stars including Rob Van Dam, Jerry Lawler, Jake Roberts, and more are set to appear at New York Comic Con next month. Headlocked Comics has announced that Lawler, RVD, Roberts, Ted DiBiase, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, and Smart Mark Sterling will be appearing at their booth at the convention, which takes place from October 7th through the 10th.
Report: Alexa Bliss Scheduled For Sinus Surgery

An update on Alexa Bliss. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Alexa Bliss is scheduled to undergo sinus surgery. Raj Giri of Wrestling INC initially reported that Bliss would be taken off television and was told she would miss "a few months," but no reason was given. It is not...
IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Title Bout Set For IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown

The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Title match is official for Knockouts Knockdown. On Thursday's IMPACT, The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) defeated Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering to earn a shot at the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles. It was announced that Dashwood & Rayne will get their match...
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Rating Drops On 9/29/21, Still Top Show On Cable

AEW Dynamite viewership for September 29. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and Showbuzz Daily reports AEW Dynamite drew 1.152 million viewers on September 29. This number is down from the 1.273 million viewers the show drew last Wednesday. The show posted a 0.45 rating (588,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49...
Women's Tag Team Match Added To MLW Fightland

A new women's tag team match has been added to MLW Fightland. MLW announced that the Sea Stars will battle Willow Nightingale & Zoey Skye at MLW Fightland on October 2. Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced the Sea Stars vs. Willow Nightingale & Zoey Skye for this Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Leg Injury To Sami Callihan

Sami Callihan is out of action. Sami Callihan was attacked by Moose & W. Morrissey, sending him to the hospital with a leg injury. The attack was posted on social media by IMPACT Wrestling. Callihan suffered an ankle injury at the recent set of IMPACT tapings and underwent surgery. He...
Bound For Glory Opponents Team Up, Matt Rehwoldt In Action Set For 10/7 IMPACT Wrestling

Next week, the Bound For Glory main event participants will team up. Tonight on IMPACT Wrestling, it was confirmed that next week Josh Alexander will team with Christian Cage to go against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. With October upon us, Christian Cage and Josh Alexander will now set their focus on Bound for Glory where they will compete for the world championship against one another. Before then, they will have to coexist next week.
