Report: Jake Roberts Underwent Foot Surgery

The whereabouts of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts have been uncovered. In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was stated that Roberts was off of TV due to “undisclosed health issues.” The WWE Hall of Famer, who now serves as the manager of Lance Archer in AEW, has not been seen on any of their shows in quite some time. The last match that he accompanied The Murderhawk Monster to the ring for came all the way back on July 21, 2021.