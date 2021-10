The NC State football team will kickoff its conference slate this weekend at home in Carter-Finley Stadium, as the Pack will welcome No. 9 Clemson to Raleigh. The Pack is coming off a commanding 45-7 win over FCS Furman, and it will now look to carry some of that momentum into a meeting with the Tigers. Clemson is 2-1 on the season, coming off a tight 14-8 win over Georgia Tech.

