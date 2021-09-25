Pitt vs. New Hamshire: Open Gamethread

Get ready folks, it is time for everyone’s favorite part of the season, ACC play. Clemson opens their ACC slate against Georgia Tech this year. The Yellow Jackets are looking a bit rough and Clemson should get a win here. But with the start of ACC play we also get an opportunity to see what the UGA game was. Will we see improvement from DJ in reading the defense, running, and making the right decisions? How will the run game look? How will our OL do in blocking, and what type of game is Tony Elliott going to call? Today won’t give us a complete picture, but it will start to put things into perspective.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO