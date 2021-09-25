Carlsbad community discusses problems and solutions from COVID-19
Grieving the loss of a loved one, teen suicide and effects on schools and health care workers were highlighted during a COVID-19 panel discussion Sept. 25 in Carlsbad. Deacon Tony Dominguez of San Jose Catholic Church, Permian Basin Counseling Regional Director D’Nae Johnson, Associate New Mexico AARP Director Gary Williams, Carlsbad Municipal Schools (CMS) Superintendent Dr. Gerry Washburn and Carlsbad Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Nick Arledge spent nearly two hours talking about the effects of COVID-19 and possible solutions at the Leo Sweet Community Center.www.currentargus.com
