Utah State

Utah Football Beats Washington State After Big Fourth Quarter

By Trevor Allen, KSL Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Utes opened Pac-12 Conference play with a win over the Washington State Cougars following a big fourth quarter. The Utes hosted the Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, September 25. Cam Rising threw for 137 yards in his second career start. He also ran for 46 yards on five carries. T.J. Pledger led the charge in the running game with 10 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.

