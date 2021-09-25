Lynx hope to carry over strong finish into playoffs vs. Sky

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, DC. Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Back, Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Out for season) This is it. The Washington Mystics have one more chance to secure a playoff spot after losing to the New York Liberty 91-80 Friday night. They will face the Minnesota Lynx at home for their final regular season game. The Mystics beat the Lynx in June by 4 then fell to them in September by 18 points. In their most recent loss to Minnesota, Tina Charles had just returned from missing 4 games due to a left gluteal strain. She only put up 12 points in that game and similarly only had 10 points in Friday’s game against the Liberty. The Mystics are going to need her to put up much more offensively if they want that playoff spot. Charles will have to work through Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier in the paint.

