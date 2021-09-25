Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club celebrates spooky season with spine-chilling Halloween lineup
Cinephiles, take your love of movies outdoors with a trip to one of the Space City’s coolest theaters: Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown. The popular open-air, rooftop venue reopened in September after closing in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Come October, the venue will screen several spooky favorites, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween and The Addams Family.www.click2houston.com
