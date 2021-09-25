Michigan and Rutgers players comically struggle after their helmets were briefly stuck together

While there are plenty of college football moments that make fans want to cry, there are a lot of things in this ridiculous sport where you can’t help but laugh. And this is the latter for sure.

In the middle of the second quarter of the Michigan-Rutgers game on Saturday, the Wolverines were up 14-3 and had the ball. Michigan running back Blake Corum picked up a yard on a second-down run before being tackled at his team’s 47-yard line.

But somehow in the middle of everything, Corum’s helmet got attached to the helmet of Scarlet Knights linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, and the pair were comically stuck together for a moment. Their respective teammates tried to pull the players apart but to no avail, and it looked like something out of a slapstick comedy routine, as the two players couldn’t even stand up.

Thankfully for Corum and Fatukasi, the officials intervened and, along with help from someone off the Michigan sideline, they were able to unlock the helmets. But come on, you can’t help but chuckle at this unexpected moment.

Michigan was up, 20-3, at halftime against Rutgers at home.

