Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice sits cloistered in the White House, rarely seen or heard despite having one of the highest-profile jobs in the Biden Administration. Her two dutiful former deputies, Antony Blinken and Avril Haines have been installed at the top of the diplomatic and intelligence communities respectively. The shadowy Ron Klain, also a former Obama aide, runs the West Wing, tightly managing a President increasingly kept from the press and public eye.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO