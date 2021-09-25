CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payday & Danny Brown Team Up For "Vampire"

By Aron A.
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not everyday that we get new music from Danny Brown but when we do, we're certainly grateful for it. The rapper emerged this week alongside rapper Payday for her single, "Vampire" ahead of the release of her project, Rap In A Can. The single finds the two artists swapping bars over grungy, distorted production that sounds only fitting for an artist like Danny Brown to feature on. The spooky vibes are met with cutthroat bars, as Payday raps, "I will dismember any MC dissin' me/ My girl keeps missin' me while I make history." Danny Brown comes in with his signature squawky voice as he flexes his lyrical aptitude over these other MCs.

Danny Brown
