COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) - Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans’ protection against the virus. How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how broad the rollout proves to be. The Centers...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
paddleyourownkanoo.com

Delta Air Lines Once Led the Way in COVID-19 Protections But is Now an Anti-Vaxxer’s Dream

“We know how to keep our employees and our customers safe,” replied Dr. Henry Ting, the chief health officer for Delta Air Lines, when asked by CNN host John Berman just over a week ago why Delta wouldn’t follow the lead of United or act on the advice of the White House pandemic task force by issuing a vaccine mandate for its 74,000 strong U.S.-based workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KSNT News

Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Merck said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus, potentially a leap forward in the global fight against the pandemic. The company said it will soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize the pill’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
New York Post

FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

The Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward approving a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, according to a report. The agency is satisfied that the dosage level would provide enough protection against the virus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Moderna had pushed for...
HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Breakthrough COVID Infections: How Long Are Vaccinated People Contagious?

There has been a lot of confusion about breakthrough COVID-19 infections recently — what it means to test positive after being fully vaccinated, what the risk for developing “long COVID” is and how vaccinated people can spread the coronavirus. The truth is that scientists are still learning about post-vaccination infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxg.com

As COVID-19 crush eases, Kemp urges more to seek vaccines

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is warning Georgians not to assume the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and is urging them to get vaccinated. The Republican governor said Thursday the state could risk a fifth surge of the virus this winter. For now, cases are declining steeply from a fourth surge that peaked about a month ago. Kemp says he still opposes federal plans to require employers with 100 or more workers to mandate vaccination. Georgia’s vaccination rate has improved somewhat with 47% of all residents now fully vaccinated. Kemp says Georgia isn't seeing a shortage of monoclonal antibodies because demand is declining.
ATLANTA, GA
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Drugmakers are racing to develop an antiviral pill for Covid-19

While much of the efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic have centred around vaccines, effectively treating those who have contracted the virus – and therefore reducing the burden on already over-stretched hospitals – is also crucial. With vaccination programmes rolling out worldwide, pharma companies are now competing to get a Covid-19 antiviral pill approved and on the market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fox News

What does waning COVID-19 vaccine immunity mean for the vaccinated?

As COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers await U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval on booster shots, millions of fully vaccinated Americans wonder about the next step forward amid the ongoing pandemic. Coronavirus cases jumped this summer as the highly transmissible delta variant spread, packing hospitals and leading officials to reverse guidance on...
PHARMACEUTICALS

