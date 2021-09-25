CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers

By Associated Press
klkntv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans’ protection against the virus. How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how broad the rollout proves to be. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended boosters for people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have chronic health problems such as diabetes.

outbreaknewstoday.com

Blood thinners prescribed before having COVID-19: Patients admitted to hospital less, Reduce deaths by half

The NIH has reported that many individuals with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots from high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and mortality. To find ways to decrease clotting related to COVID-19, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Basel University in Switzerland looked at reducing hospitalizations by using prescribed blood thinners.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

70 Percent of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have This Side Effect

Nearly 400,000 people in the U.S. got an additional shot of Pfizer this past weekend after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to authorize boosters for anyone six months out from their second shot of Pfizer who is 65 or older, younger with underlying medical conditions, or at high risk for occupational or institutional reasons. During the earlier stages of the vaccine rollout, side effects were a common occurrence, with pain, tiredness, and headache being some of the most frequently reported reactions. Now, the CDC has pinpointed the most common side effect that you might experience after the Pfizer booster.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Breakthrough COVID Infections: How Long Are Vaccinated People Contagious?

There has been a lot of confusion about breakthrough COVID-19 infections recently — what it means to test positive after being fully vaccinated, what the risk for developing “long COVID” is and how vaccinated people can spread the coronavirus. The truth is that scientists are still learning about post-vaccination infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

The Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward approving a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, according to a report. The agency is satisfied that the dosage level would provide enough protection against the virus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Moderna had pushed for...
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Drugmakers are racing to develop an antiviral pill for Covid-19

While much of the efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic have centred around vaccines, effectively treating those who have contracted the virus – and therefore reducing the burden on already over-stretched hospitals – is also crucial. With vaccination programmes rolling out worldwide, pharma companies are now competing to get a Covid-19 antiviral pill approved and on the market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cbs19news

Health advisory concerning COVID-19 vaccination and pregnant people

ATLANTA (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory regarding COVID-19 vaccination and pregnant people. According to a release, the CDC wants to see more people who are pregnant, who were recently pregnant, who are trying to become pregnant or who might become pregnant in the future to get vaccinated against the virus.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
klkntv.com

Many health insurance companies no longer waiving fees for COVID-19 patients

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska health insurance companies stepped up when the pandemic started. If you had to be tested or treated for COVID-19, your insurance covered those costs. And they even took it a step further, covering deductibles and copay’s – resulting in zero out of pocket expenses for any COVID treatment in 2020.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Pfizer submits initial COVID-19 vaccine data for children ages 5 to 11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pfizer announced they have submitted data to the FDA for their COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 12 years old according to a press release. A submission to request Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the vaccine is expected to come in the following weeks, along with submissions to other regulatory authorities.
LINCOLN, NE
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

