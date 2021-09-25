Education Town Hall planned

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House Education Committee will be hosting a public town hall on Tuesday, September 28, to discuss comprehensive education reform. The event will be at Capital High School in Kanawha County at 6 p.m. and is open to all, according to Committee Vice-Chair Joshua Higginbotham, a Putnam County Republican.

Higginbotham explained that there are nearly 1,000 pages of law that regulate West Virginia’s K-12 education system in Chapter 18 of state code. Much of that was written decades ago, Higginbotham (R-Putnam) said. He is leading the Chapter 18 Task Force which is in the process of looking through these sections of code to eliminate outdated and redundant language.

“Our goal is to just let teachers teach.” said Higginbotham. “Students should have the freedom to learn in their own way whether it’s in public school, home school, or private school. Teachers shouldn’t be forced to do their jobs with one arm tied around their backs. This meeting and our Task Force is intended to eliminate outdated and burdensome regulations in education.”

All members of the public will be given the opportunity to speak and provide input on what they think should be included in the reforms. If individuals do not feel comfortable sharing their ideas in front of the crowd, there will be postcards for them to write them on.

Additionally, there will be an online survey released for people unable to attend the event, according to Higginbotham.