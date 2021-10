The Tennessee Titans will have many options in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. After what could be considered by fans to be a successful 2021 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, one has to believe that it’s never too early to focus on 2022. It’s way too early to tell where Tennessee will be selecting in Round 1, but there might be some glimpses already as to where they might need positional or depth pieces.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO