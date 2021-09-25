Homecoming in a northwest Iowa school district marred by a death during a parade

SLOAN, Iowa — Homecoming for a northwest Iowa school district was marred by the death of a middle school student during a parade. According to reports, the accident happened at around 2-p.m. Friday, in Sloan. Authorities said the middle school student, Kage McDonald, was injured and a medical helicopter flew Kage to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.Westwood Superintendent Jay Lutt released a statement stating Kage died from his injuries. “Kage had an enormous heart and I enjoyed every interaction I had with him,” Lutt released in the statement. “He was a tough kid who worked hard at everything he did. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.”