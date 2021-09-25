CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Homecoming in a northwest Iowa school district marred by a death during a parade

kjan.com
 7 days ago

SLOAN, Iowa — Homecoming for a northwest Iowa school district was marred by the death of a middle school student during a parade. According to reports, the accident happened at around 2-p.m. Friday, in Sloan. Authorities said the middle school student, Kage McDonald, was injured and a medical helicopter flew Kage to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.Westwood Superintendent Jay Lutt released a statement stating Kage died from his injuries. “Kage had an enormous heart and I enjoyed every interaction I had with him,” Lutt released in the statement. “He was a tough kid who worked hard at everything he did. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.”

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Sloan, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Sloan, IA
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Sinema slams delay of infrastructure vote: 'Inexcusable'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Saturday slammed the decision to delay a vote this week on the bipartisan infrastructure deal that she helped negotiate, calling it “inexcusable.”. Good-faith negotiations, the Arizona centrist argued, "require trust." "Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westwood#Hinton School District
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy