The Cuyahoga Falls senior offensive/defensive lineman has been a hard worker ever since his freshman year. “Micah is somebody who has been in the program for several years and devoted himself, and he’s starting to see all of his hard work pay off with time playing with his brothers under the lights on Fridays,” Black Tigers head coach Shane Parker said. “I’m really happy he’s getting to experience what his dreams were, and that was to play on Friday nights under the lights. It’s been a special year for him. He has a brother on the team, freshman Isaiah Lutz. I know getting to play on the same field as him at times has been special for those two as well.”

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO