Chris Neuswanger’s proposed solution to the name of the Gore Range issue as the “Gorsuch Range” is not practical as are other so-called solutions. The authority on these matters is the U.S. Board On Geographic Names whose “Principles, Policies and Procedures” manual states that a person must be deceased for five years before that name can be considered. And in five years time, the thought of renaming the Gore Range will have dissipated to hardly of interest to anyone.

