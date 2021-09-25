Donors Raise More Than $1 Million for Family of Fallen Marine Rylee McCollum

Hundreds gathered Friday, Sept. 17, to pay respect to 22-year-old U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez of Indio, one of 13 service members killed in last month’s bombing in Afghanistan, as his body was driven through the city ahead of a public viewing. Lopez’s body was carried in a procession that started at 9 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Community in La Quinta and passed the three schools Lopez attended -- Amelia Earhart Elementary School and John Glenn Middle School, both in Indio and La Quinta High School. Amelia Earhart Elementary School placed 900 flags outside of the campus, alongside photos of Lopez during his years attending the school. “The smallest flags represent each child on campus, the medium flags represent each staff member who does their best to educate o.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO