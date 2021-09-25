CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black River Falls man sentenced for jail fight

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
EAU CLAIRE — One of two Eau Claire County Jail inmates who were engaged in a fight at the jail received a 30-day jail sentence.

Timothy J. Meeler, 35, of Black River Falls, pleaded guilty Friday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor charge of battery. He was originally charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners.

Judge Emily Long also fined Meeler $443.

Co-defendant James E. Rogers, 30, 2857 Starr Ave., returns to court Oct. 5. He faces a felony count of assault by prisoners.

According to the criminal complaint:

Jailers reported that Meeler and Rogers engaged in a fight in the E Block of the jail at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. It was captured on surveillance video.

Rogers is standing near the staircase and is talking to Meeler, who is seated at a dayroom table.

Rogers points toward the shower area and Meeler gets up from his seat and assumes a fighting position.

Rogers then enters his cell and Meeler sits back down, but they both continue talking to each other.

Meeler stands back up, walks to the center of the dayroom, and once again assumes an aggressive posture.

Rogers walks out of his cell, gets close to Meeler and spits on him.

Meeler proceeds to charge Rogers and repeatedly punched him. Meeler is seen holding Rogers’ shirt with his left hand while punching him with a closed fist with his right hand.

Rogers put his hands up to protect his head from Meeler’s punches.

Meeler forced Rogers back toward the cell doors by pushing and punching him. Rogers is eventually able to get away from Meeler, who steps back toward the center of the dayroom.

Rogers told jailers he was in pain from the punches and had seen the jail nurse to assess his injuries.

Meeler told jailers that Rogers and Rogers’ cellmate would often harass him and call him names. Meeler admitted to punching Rogers after Rogers spit at him.

Rogers is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in June in Eau Claire County.

