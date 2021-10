The name of the game this season for the Brooklyn Nets is going to be “make it to the playoffs with a healthy roster.” As such, I expect Steve Nash to use a deep, ten player rotation. It’s difficult to carve out true “breakout” candidates on a team whose top-end talent has all been established superstars for the better part of ten years. During Media day Kevin Durant poked fun at the idea that people were wondering if he’d even be able to play two summers ago, then anointing him the league’s best player one summer later. We should know what KD brings to the table by now. His message was that nobody has to do much projecting or forecasting for him.

