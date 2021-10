(Lander, WY) – The Lander Girls Swim and Dive Team showed some grit this week as they passed the mid-point of the season. This week’s schedule, a Thursday away meet followed by a school day and a home meet, is usually a tough challenge. But even though the team lost their dual Thursday in Green River by a 98-82 margin, they bounced back on Friday to win easily at home against Riverton and Douglas.

LANDER, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO