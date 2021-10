The Buccaneers can ill afford to have a let-up against the Los Angeles Rams like the one they had against the Falcons last week. Deep into the third quarter, it appeared as if the defense sat back a bit as Matt Ryan and crew diced the D for a pair of scores. Instead of holding a 17-point edge going in the final stanza, the Bucs were back to “having” to score to maintain control of the game and ensure the W. That the D finally came around, and Mike “Ball Hawk” Edwards managed to snare a pair of errant throws, but the Bucs can’t rely on that kind of play every week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO