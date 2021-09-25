UGLY OFFENSE!

There is only so much to extract from Saturday's game again the Rice Owls, but there was a lot of good in the game for the Longhorns. First, games like these can be easy to overlook and Texas didn’t get caught doing that. When you drum a team 58-0, it is always a good night on the turf. The Longhorns were able to get back to what they do best - running the football. This is critical moving forward in order for Texas to achieve their goals for the season. The Longhorns had 427 yards on the ground and averaged over 10 yards a rush. The focal point of Steve Sarkisian's offense was manifested last night, and the offensive strategy moving forward is clear. Big 12 play starts next week and the verdict is still out on if they can run the ball against quality conference opponents.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO