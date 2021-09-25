CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGLY OFFENSE!

 7 days ago

Our Offense might not “Stink” but it’s just plain UGLY. Our 4 and 5 star players are much better than what’s on. Display. So tired of the DEFENSE playing 70% of the.

CBS Boston

For Patriots, This Is Ugly … And It Looks Like It Will Get Worse

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — When the Patriots’ schedule was released last spring, there was some thought that New England could enter the much-hyped Week 4 game against Tom Brady and the Bucs with a 2-1 record. Possibly even a 3-0 record. And though they fumbled away Week 1’s game against Miami, the expectation to keep a winning record intact after Sunday’s date with the Saints still seemed reasonable. And through 25 or so minutes of football, it was still possible. Then things went sideways. It got ugly. And the Patriots are now 1-2. This one was marked by an almost nonexistent first half for...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Watch: Trevor Lawrence threw such an ugly pick-six

Trevor Lawrence put his Jacksonville Jaguars in a hole on Sunday with an ugly pick-six. The Jags were leading the Arizona Cardinals 19-17 late in the third quarter. They had a 2nd-and-6 at their 25 and opted for a flea flicker. The play did not work well, as Arizona penetrated up the middle and put some pressure on Lawrence.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Matt Nagy makes Chicago Bears starting quarterback announcement

Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hornsports.com

The Good, Bad & Ugly Following the Dismantling of Rice

There is only so much to extract from Saturday's game again the Rice Owls, but there was a lot of good in the game for the Longhorns. First, games like these can be easy to overlook and Texas didn’t get caught doing that. When you drum a team 58-0, it is always a good night on the turf. The Longhorns were able to get back to what they do best - running the football. This is critical moving forward in order for Texas to achieve their goals for the season. The Longhorns had 427 yards on the ground and averaged over 10 yards a rush. The focal point of Steve Sarkisian's offense was manifested last night, and the offensive strategy moving forward is clear. Big 12 play starts next week and the verdict is still out on if they can run the ball against quality conference opponents.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Antonio Pierce frustrated by breakdowns in ugly second quarter

PROVO, Utah — Arizona State defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce saw his defense give up four completions of 20-plus yards in an ugly second quarter of a 27-17 BYU win that included a particularly costly flea-flicker touchdown. "Disappointing because the first half it was really four of those plays," Pierce said....
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Baker Mayfield injured after ugly interception

The Cleveland Browns are holding their collective breath as Baker Mayfield suffered an apparent arm injury after throwing a pick. Things went from bad to worse for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as they saw Baker Mayfield head to the locker room after throwing an ugly interception in the second quarter of their game against the Houston Texans.
NFL
houseofsparky.com

ASU Football: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly vs. BYU

Instead of good, bad, and ugly this week’s column should be ugly, putrid, and shameful but for the purpose of continuity it will have the same format. I’ve watched a lot of football in my life, plenty of good and bad and what ASU left on LaVell Edwards Stadium was some of the most undisciplined, sloppy play from a top-20 team that any fan will see.
COLLEGE SPORTS
stateoftheu.com

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Michigan State Spartans edition

Another week, another atrocious performance from the Canes. While Miami was able to overcome the deficient performance last week to eke out a win against Appalachian State, such was not the case today. Michigan State came into Hard Rock Stadium and emerged with a 38-17 win over the Canes on Saturday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

The final score of the Falcons Week 2 matchup with the Buccaneers — 48-25 — would suggest the reigning Super Bowl champions steamrolled the lowly Falcons. Still, Atlanta had more positive takeaways than in Week 1, when they put up six points against the Eagles. Tampa Bay went into the...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

The Lane Breakdown: An ugly Patriots win is still a win

The New England Patriots got their first of the season at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets on Sunday. It might not have been pretty, but Mac Jones got his first career win of hopefully many. Here are my 10 takeaways from the 25-6 outcome. 1. A win is...
NFL
Herald-Dispatch

Ugly scene mars exciting game in Boone

BOONE, N.C. -- When Marshall and Appalachian State walked off the field from the Mountaineers' 31-30 win over the Thundering Herd on Thursday, everyone -- Marshall fans included -- likely would have been talking about what a great game it was. Excitement was aplenty with play going down to the...
BOONE, NC
chatsports.com

Kentucky wins ugly, survives Chattanooga upset bid

Chattanooga was ready for a fistfight for 60 minutes. Kentucky was not. Despite the roller coaster ride, the Wildcats are now 3-0. The Mocs made Mark Stoops and his club earn this victory before Kentucky begins a seven-game stretch in the SEC. However, there is no hiding from the elephant in the room — this football team has a lot to work on before making its first road trip of the season.
KENTUCKY STATE
chatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Week 2: The good, the bad, and the ugly

In the first week of the 2021 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys gave a valiant effort, falling just short of a major upset. In week two, this team faced not only a stiff challenge on the field but also plenty of adversity off of it. Following the 31-29 loss at...
NFL
PatsFans.com

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Patriots at Jets

Taking one last look at this week’s win over the Jets:. Yes, it was the Jets but a win is a win. There is stuff to build on but beating a team from start to finish in all 3 phases. Folk now holds the record for most consecutive FGs at...
NFL
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football vs. Colorado: The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly

The Minnesota Golden Gophers completed a successful business trip to Boulder on Saturday, dominating the Colorado Buffaloes, 30-0, to extend the program’s 21-game non-conference winning streak to 21 games. There was a lot to like. The Elite. The Gopher defense. I think the Buffaloes are going to have real trouble...
COLORADO STATE

