Chicago Bears’ defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (knee) ruled out vs. Browns

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday’s game against the host Cleveland Browns.

Goldman, 27, has yet to make his season debut since sustaining a knee injury in practice on Sept. 6.

Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season, played in and started all but two games from 2017-19.

NFL defense rankings: Buffalo Bills climb into top 10 before Week 3

A second-round pick by the Bears in 2015 out of Florida State, Goldman has 12.5 career sacks and 153 tackles in 67 games (63 starts) all with Chicago.

Also on Saturday, the Bears (1-1) elevated defensive tackle Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster.

Hunt, 34, has recorded 114 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 105 career games (26 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Bears.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

