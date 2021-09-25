CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA rejects Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious vaccination exemption

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7Sxy_0c86aELZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9nQH_0c86aELZ00

The NBA announced Friday that it has rejected Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption to the local COVID-19 vaccination order.

“The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events,” the league said in a statement. “Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city’s vaccination requirements.”

Back in March, Wiggins discussed his perspective on the COVID-19 vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsRfd_0c86aELZ00 Also Read:
The 10 most expensive NBA Top Shot digital cards right now

“To each his own, really. Whoever wants to get it, can get it; whoever doesn’t want to get it, don’t get it,” Wiggins said in March. “Right now, I’m not getting it, but it’s no knock on anyone else that’s getting it. I make my own decisions. But right now, I decided not to get it.”

Wiggins said back then that he would be interested in getting more information.

“Yeah, I don’t really see myself getting it any time soon, unless I’m forced to somehow,” he said. “Other than that, I’m good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJ7Cj_0c86aELZ00 Also Read:
NBA trade rumors: Updating potential blockbusters

Wiggins averaged 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds last season — his first full campaign with the Golden State Warriors. The 26-year-old swingman shot a career-high 47.7 percent from the field and a personal-best 38.0 percent from 3-point range in 71 games (all starts).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Andrew Wiggins News

Former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, a forward for the Golden State Warriors, has presented his team with a major issue ahead of the 2021-22 season. The city of San Francisco is requiring vaccinations for those participating in all forms of indoor entertainment. That includes Golden State Warriors home games at the Chase Center.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Andrew Wiggins
mediaite.com

Stephen A. Smith Slams Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins for Refusing Covid Vaccine: ‘Trade Him Now!’

Stephen A. Smith has a simple solution for the Golden State Warriors if their star forward Andrew Wiggins won’t get vaccinated. Trade him. The Warriors reportedly have a growing concern that they will be without Wiggins for home games beginning Oct. 13, when San Francisco’s indoor vaccine mandates for large events take effect. In March, Wiggins stated he did not plan on getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and he reportedly has not wavered.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Covid 19 Vaccination
The Big Lead

Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins Vaccine Stance Will Cost Them Big Money

Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins have very publicly announced they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine. Given the teams they play for, that will be a very costly decision. Irving will not be able to play for the Brooklyn Nets at home given restrictions on unvaccinated individuals in New York. The same goes for Andrew Wiggins with the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. That means neither guy will be able to play any home games. That could be a big problem financially for both guys.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dennis Rodman takes shot at Warriors’ Stephen Curry for why he doesn’t watch the NBA

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has revolutionized basketball as we know it. Count Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman as one person who isn’t a fan of the change. The Hall of Famer sat down with the Full Send podcast to speak his mind about a number of topics, including why he doesn’t watch the NBA anymore. By the sound of things, it feels like he’s heaping a lot of the blame on the Warriors and their three-point movement that has taken the league by storm.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

'Sway' Shares What Russell Westbrook Has Been Up To Lately

Russell Westbrook is one of the biggest characters in the NBA. That goes without saying at this point. Besides his electric style of play, competitive nature, and freakish athleticism, Westbrook is also... Well, pretty active off the court. Russell is a philanthropist and activist. He's always giving back to his...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers star CJ McCollum announces his wife Elise is pregnant

Portland Trail Blazers star shooting guard CJ McCollum and longtime girlfriend Elise Esposito officially tied the knot last year, and now the McCollum family is expecting its first child. McCollum made the announcement on Instagram:. CJ McCollum met Elise at Lehigh University, and they’ve been together since those college days....
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy