Two homes on Florida Street and Dore Street are the latest pieces to Mayor Breed’s plan to add 400 treatment beds, in the form of “cooperative housing.”. Back before the pandemic hit, Mayor London Breed and the left flank of the Board of Supervisors were locked in a battle of dueling mental health plans with the redundant names Mental Health SF and UrgentCare SF. Both were well-intentioned, and their main difference seemed to be who could claim credit if it worked. Both sides thankfully agreed on a compromise measure, and once we got rid of Trump as president, a bunch of Biden bucks from the stimulus plan gave the city more to work with.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO