MOORESBURG, Tenn. – Scott Bloomquist announced on Thursday that he is parting ways with business partner Cody Sommer at the conclusion of the season. Bloomquist and Sommer first partnered prior to the 2019 season to form Scott Bloomquist Racing. However, the partnership got off to a rocky start when Bloomquist was involved in a motorcycle accident that sidelined him for a large portion of the season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO