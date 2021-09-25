"Fill-the-truck" food drive fills 10 large food bins

Today, St. Matthew’s House hosted a “fill-the-truck” food drive at Winn-Dixie on Golden Gate Parkway in Naples. Their goal was to fill 10 of their large food bins (Gaylord containers) with shelf-stable items that could either be purchased at Winn-Dixie, or dropped off at their booth.

Ten full bins would allow them to feed 20,000 families, which is consistent with the current need and demand for those experiencing food insecurity in Collier and Lee counties.

St. Matthew’s House will be hosting another “fill-the-truck” food drive at Winn-Dixie on Mission Hills Drive on Saturday, October 2 nd , from 9 AM until 6 PM.

If you would like to donate shelf-stable food items outside of the “fill-the-truck” event, you can drop them by the Naples Boutique Thrift Store located at: 2601 Airport-Pulling Rd. South Monday – Saturday, 9 AM until 5:30 PM.

