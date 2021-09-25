CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE NXT Star Reveals What Shawn Michaels Told Him After Release

Earlier this year WWE released a number. of stars from their Raw, SmackDown, and NXT rosters, and the releases included some shocking names. One of the more surprising names happened to be Bronson Reed, who was actually wrestling dark matches on Raw and SmackDown, which led many. to believe he was headed to the main roster. After being released, many are wondering where Reed will go next once his non compete clause is up, and while we're still waiting to learn that, we did learn that WWE legend and now NXT higher up Shawn Michaels reached out to Reed after he was released, and Reed revealed what he told him on the new episode of Busted Open Radio.

