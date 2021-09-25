Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool entered the match as the sole remaining unbeaten side in the Premier League, with four wins and one draw in five games, winning three of those games by a three goal margin.

Liverpool's affinity to score three in a game continued with them scoring thrice both in their 3-2 win against AC Milan in the Champions League, and a 3-0 thrashing of Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

New injury concerns surfaced before matchday, with Naby Keita deemed unfit and Thiago Alcantara ruled out until after the International Break.

However, good news arrived too, with Roberto Firmino returning to the bench after a month out with a hamstring injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip returned to the backline after two games either benched or ill. Curtis Jones made his second appearance of the season in the midfield, replacing Keita.

Liverpool's "three trend" continued tonight, as they scored three......as well as conceding three to newly promoted Brentford.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Brentford opened the scoring after pressing Liverpool relentlessly. Diogo Jota equalized before halftime, with Mohamed Salah giving the Merseyside unfit the lead early in the second half.

Brentford, however, were the ones to equalize this time, five minutes after which Curtis Jones scored a worldie and a half to drag Liverpool into the lead again.

Brave Brentford did not give up though, and equalized late into the game, holding onto the result.

With some extremely questionable defending, and some horrible shooting to match, Liverpool dropped two very important points in London today.

They are still top of the league for the moment, but will get replaced by Brighton if they defeat Crystal Palace on Monday.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 5.5

He wasn't directly to blame for the three goals, but one feels he could have done better.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 4

Perhaps one of Trent's worst performances for his boyhood club. Absolutely nothing was going right for the 22-year-old, and he was failing to even deliver corners properly, something he is so good at. He also needs to back off from free kick duties for a while.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 5

He rescued the defence on quite some occasions but still a below average game from the Dutch captain.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

JOEL MATIP 4.5

A very poor game from the normally reliable centre back. His mind seemed completely off today, and contributed a lot to a massively leaky defence.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 4.5

Both fullbacks were very poor today, but Robertson fared slightly better, marginally, than his counterpart on the right wing. He got an assist which, one might argue, was not a difficult one to give at all.

FABINHO TAVARES 5

Reliable players seemed to crumble today, and Fabinho was no different.

CURTIS JONES 7

What an absolute thunder of a goal he scored! Not to forget that he had a tidy little game as well, nothing out of the world, but definitely not as atrocious as most of the players around him were playing. He seemed to be the only one to actually try hard. It was a shame that he was the only one who got substituted.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

JORDAN HENDERSON 5

On and off, throughout the game, but was more "off", to be true. His defensive game was quite sub par, which didn't help the already vulnerable defence

SADIO MANÉ 5

When will he get back his sharpness? Where is the Mané of olden days? Who would rattle the back of the neck after his signature instinctive finish? He needs to improve, and perhaps a decent backup threatening his spot on the starting 11 could have helped him.

DIOGO JOTA 5

Scored a great goal, missed an absolute sitter later. That's Diogo Jota summed up.

MOHAMED SALAH 5.5

His 100th league goal for Liverpool came tonight, an excellent goal as well, but his shocking miss late into the game, which would have sealed the game, decreased his rating. He should have won Liverpool the game, but he can't be blamed entirely for the overall diabolical performance.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

SUBSTITUTES

ROBERTO FIRMINO 4.5

Was extremely rusty and did close to nothing to have a positive influence on the field. Understandable though, as it was his first game since Chelsea at home.