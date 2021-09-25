CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hawaii makes pledge to conserve, restore or grow 100 million trees by 2030

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii has pledged to conserve, restore or grow 100 million trees by 2030 as part of a global one-trillion-tree effort. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources in a news release said Gov. David Ige revealed Hawaii’s pledge in a video message during virtual or in-person Global Citizen Live events, which are being held in cities around the world. The One Trillion Trees Pledge is part of the 24-hour Global Citizen Live event today to “defend the planet and defeat poverty” and is meant to achieve net-negative carbon goals and combat climate change.

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jeff Bezos pledges $1 billion to conservation efforts

Jeff Bezos on Monday promised to give away $1 billion in grants this year to support efforts around conservation. The pledge is part of the Bezos Earth Fund, the Amazon founder's $10 billion commitment to support scientists, activists and organizations working to address climate change. In the coming years, the...
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

“Re-Tree-PC” Save a Tree, Grow a Tree

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local non-profit group “Re-tree-P-C” has a mission. It’s helping Panama City grow back the trees that were stripped away by hurricane Michael. The category five storm wiped out more than a million trees in Panama City. “So our tree canopy was greatly disturbed, about 80%...
PANAMA CITY, FL
thekatynews.com

Katy Prairie Conservancy Awarded $2 Million in Funding for Wetlands Conservation

The Katy Prairie Conservancy is pleased to announce a grant of $2 million through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA). The Katy Prairie Conservancy’s Coastal Prairie Strategic Habitat Initiative II project funded by this grant involves the permanent preservation of a 2,433-acre ranch in Jackson County with a conservation easement. The ranch encompasses bottomland forest, native prairie, wetlands, and agricultural lands and hosts abundant wildlife. The grant will also support the restoration of 360 acres on the Texas mid-coast to increase acreage of suitable roosting and foraging habitat for upland, shorebird, and waterbird species. The Katy Prairie Conservancy’s Coastal Prairie Strategic Habitat Initiative II project also includes the donation of additional conservation easements on more than 900 acres of farm and ranch land in Jackson and Brazoria Counties.
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Hawaii DOT restores Dillingham Airfield term end date to 2024

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tenants at Dillingham Airfield can stay for a few more years — the State Department of Transportation restored its term end date with the U.S. Army to July 5, 2024. The State ended its lease in January 2020, requiring all eleven tenants to be out by Summer...
HAWAII STATE
Kankakee Daily Journal

MAREK: And Hawaii makes 50

In my life, travel has been quite important. With a junior year in Europe, that wanderlust was just driven to a higher level. I wanted to see the world. With my law practice and expert witnesses being all over the map, along with personal travel, I had seen 49 of the 50 states. My friends were amazed when I related that the 50th was Hawaii. Most people have that on their radar quite early in their travel plans.
HAWAII STATE
staradvertiser.com

Hawaii working on plan to invite back visitors

Visitor industry stakeholders are working with Gov. David Ige’s team to come up with messaging to invite visitors back to the islands. Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
staradvertiser.com

U.S. says 8 Hawaii birds among nearly two dozen extinct species

BILLINGS, Mont. >> Death’s come knocking a last time for the Kauai ‘o‘o and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government on Wednesday declared them extinct. It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they’ve...
HAWAII STATE
staradvertiser.com

Kokua Line: Will new federal rules change Safe Travels Hawaii?

Question: Will Gov. Ige modify Hawaii’s Safe Travels program to align with the new U.S. rules for international air travel that are expected to be rolled out in November? Specifically, will Hawaii begin to accept any WHO-authorized vaccine for the vaccine exemption to avoid quarantine upon entering Hawaii? Will Hawaii broaden the testing alternative to align with whatever the U.S. government approves? Currently, only negative tests from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners are accepted by Hawaii, and it has to be a certain kind of test.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#State Of Hawaii#Conservation Easements#Forest Management#Dlnr#Dod
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Oboz Footwear hits 4 million tree mark with Trees for the Future

Bozeman, Mont., (September 30, 2021) — Since 2007, Oboz Footwear, the True to the Trail® outdoor footwear company headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, has planted a tree for every pair of its footwear sold. To date, it has planted over 4 million trees through its One More Tree program, created in partnership with Trees for the Future (www.trees.org). Oboz is celebrating the milestone September 30 through November 30, by planting two trees for every pair of footwear sold on obozfootwear.com.
BOZEMAN, MT
staradvertiser.com

Hawaiian monk seal returns to Papahanaumokuakea after care in Kailua-Kona

A young Hawaiian monk seal prematurely weaned from her mother has returned to Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument after care at a specialized hospital in Kailua-Kona. The Marine Mammal Center said that ‘Eleu, who spent more than two months at Ke Kai Ola, the monk seal hospital on Hawaii island, returned in mid-September to Lisianski Island, or Kapou, at Papahanaumokuakea.
HAWAII STATE
smcorridornews.com

State extends emergency SNAP benefits for October

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing almost $294 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.4 million Texas households.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
staradvertiser.com

Letters: Culturally appropriate tourism welcomed; Restaurants need to help defeat coronavirus; No justice in releasing Reagan’s would-be killer

Hooray for the new tourism plan so well summarized in Jayna Omaye’s article, “Culture and tourism” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 26). The new plan will attract a higher caliber of visitors by culturally appropriate and sensitive marketing before they arrive. Once they are here, the new plan will better manage tourists through...
HONOLULU, HI
dailyhodl.com

Binance Charity Launches NFT Tree Planting Project ‘Tree Millions’ To Plant 10 Million Trees Worldwide

Binance Charity, the first-ever blockchain-enabled transparent donation platform, leads the most ambitious NFT tree planting project to date, to plant 10 million trees worldwide. Tree Millions Alliance launches on September 28, 2021, led by Binance Charity. The initiative already has 17 crypto industry players confirmed to help with reforestation efforts...
ENVIRONMENT
MySanAntonio

Musk Pledges $50 Million to Children's Charity

Elon Musk pledged on Saturday to donate $50 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, helping exceed the $200 million fundraising goal of last week’s Inspiration4 space mission. “Count me in for $50M,” the SpaceX founder tweeted after the account for Inspiration4 tweeted that the all-civilian crew was back on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy