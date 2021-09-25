Hawaii makes pledge to conserve, restore or grow 100 million trees by 2030

In my life, travel has been quite important. With a junior year in Europe, that wanderlust was just driven to a higher level. I wanted to see the world. With my law practice and expert witnesses being all over the map, along with personal travel, I had seen 49 of the 50 states. My friends were amazed when I related that the 50th was Hawaii. Most people have that on their radar quite early in their travel plans.

