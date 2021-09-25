York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies now able to grow beard with new policy

YORK COUNTY, Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office will be making some changes to their uniforms with a new beard policy.

York County citizens can expect to see deputies with a new look soon as the sheriff's office announced that deputies will now be able to grow a beard.

There are some guidelines, such as deputies are expected to keep their beards short and well-groomed. Trimmed goatees were already considered acceptable.

"Our deputies go above and beyond every day, and our commitment to the highest quality service will never change. Our appearance in uniform may change, but our professionalism and dedication to our community will not," Sheriff Diggs stated.

The new beard police for YPSO uniformed and plain-clothed deputies went into effect on September 21.