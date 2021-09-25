How to play Fortnite Impostors and earn free rewards

Fortnite is one of the most collaboration-friendly franchises of all time and now Fortnite and Balenciaga are combining forces. At any given moment, you might see Marvel, Star Wars, rappers, movie characters, and more be infused into the gaming phenomenon. Usually, though, these collaborations are somewhat expected and while it’s cool to see Thanos running around out there, it’s not exactly an unexpected collaboration as action movies and Fortnite go together quite nicely. This time though, they’re stepping a bit outside of the box.

