CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Five takeaways from the first half of Auburn vs Georgia State: Auburn is falling apart

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osiPK_0c86Yfyo00

OK, so that was rough and really hard to watch.

Bo Nix and the Auburn offense looked incredibly rusty. The Tiger defense was gashed. The receivers can’t create separation consistently. Overall, just a poor showing from the Tigers. All around, my concern isn’t for Auburn in this game, but for the future. How will the Tigers handle SEC play? If they can’t establish the ground game against Georgia State (109th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game), how will they do against LSU and Georgia during the next two weeks?

Here are five takeaways from the first half against Georgia State.

1. Nix is not focused and having fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGLbA_0c86Yfyo00
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Nix was 10 for 19 doe 107 yards in the first half. He looked out of sorts.

2. The defense looked awful

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGNec_0c86Yfyo00
AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Auburn had a difficult time stopping Georgia State from establishing the ground game. They also made Georgia State QB Darren Grainger look like Lamar Jackson. It takes Auburn’s defense so long to get set, which concerns me. Almost 200 yards rushing for Georgia State in the first half.

3. Auburn misses Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123a9U_0c86Yfyo00
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

4. Auburn's receiving core is lacking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BAIx_0c86Yfyo00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Demetris Robertson, Auburn has not had a true No. 1 receiver emerge, and it’s been to the offense’s detriment. I’m looking at Kobe Hudson and Ja’Varrius Johnson to step up. Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby can’t carry this offense forever.

5. Auburn isn't ready for SEC play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IID4E_0c86Yfyo00
AP Photo/Barry Reeger

With LSU, Georgia, and Arkansas on the horizon, I don’t see this team doing well in that stretch if they can’t work some things out.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
6abc

Best signs from College GameDay at Auburn vs. Penn State

Week 3 of the college football season is here. There will be White Out conditions in Happy Valley for No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC). College GameDay is also there for the nonconference showdown. Week 3 features a few true nonconference tests. Nebraska...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Asbury Park Press

Georgia State at Auburn odds, picks and prediction

The Georgia State Panthers (1-2) and Auburn Tigers (2-1) meet Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Georgia State at Auburn odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The Panthers were able...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Auburn#Sec#Lsu#Zakoby Mcclain 4
saturdaydownsouth.com

Gary Danielson getting called out for CBS broadcast of Ole Miss at Alabama

Gary Danielson receives criticism every week during the “SEC on CBS” broadcast, but that ramps up a notch when Alabama is involved. That was the case again on Saturday when Danielson called the Ole Miss at Alabama game, and plenty of fans accused him of being biased in favor of Alabama on several calls.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Penn State's Jahan Dotson torches Auburn in first half

Big-time players make big-time plays on the biggest of stages. Penn State's Jahan Dotson did just that on primetime against No. 22 Auburn. The star wide receiver racked up seven catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Nittany Lions took a 14-10 lead into the break.
PENN, PA
247Sports

Three first half takeaways from LSU vs. Central Michigan

After a half filled with highlight plays, LSU leads Central Michigan 35-7 going to the locker room. Freshman receiver Deion Smith started the fireworks with an incredible catch over a Central Michigan cornerback to start the game, then the defense joined the party as Derek Stingley forced a fumble and Andre Anthony took it to the house, putting LSU up 14-0 early in the first quarter.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

THE HIGH FIVE: Penn State vs. Auburn

Penn State's Saturday prime time game against Auburn was perhaps the most hyped White Out event ever with ESPN and ABC analysts and announcers heaping praise throughout the day on 'the greatest show in college sports.' Chris Fowler even called the annual event the greatest spectacle in all of sports. Well, it didn't disappoint as the fans clearly had pent up energy to expel from last season and release it they did in this game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
collegeandmagnolia.com

GAME OPEN THREAD: #23 Auburn vs Georgia State

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL - 3:00 pm CST/4:00pm EST, SEC Network. SEC Network Broadcast Crew: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter. Listen to Andy Burcham, Stan White, and Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Radio Network. All-time series: First meeting between the two teams. Auburn is favored by 27 points, with...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Rewinding Auburn’s come-from-behind win against Georgia State

Auburn avoided a homecoming letdown on Saturday against Georgia State, as quarterback T.J. Finley and a rejuvenated defense saved the day in a come-from-behind 34-24 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is now 3-1 heading into SEC play, with a trip to Death Valley on the horizon. Here’s a recap of...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy