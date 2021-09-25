La Liga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal Player Ratings as the Los Blancos are disappointed to play out a goalless draw

Real Madrid will be going against Villarreal after a very impressive 6-1 win over Mallorca which saw them top of the table after being able to rest some key players on the night. This time, Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to come out with a starting eleven that is more familiar to what we have seen throughout the course of the season so far as he’ll also have a chance to rest some of them once again in midweek when Los Blancos take on Sheriff in the UEFA Champions League.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO