La Liga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal Player Ratings as the Los Blancos are disappointed to play out a goalless draw

By Aditi Srinivas
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid played out a goalless draw against Villarreal in their recent La Liga game. The match was played out at a rather slow pace, unlike Los Blancos’ previous matches where they played with a much higher tempo. Villarreal coach Unai Emery’s negative tactics of making sure his side used all the tricks in the book to slow things down seemed to have gone down perfectly in a match that won’t be remembered for a long time. With this stalemate, Real Madrid still keeps their top spot in La Liga, while Villarreal moved up to 10th place.

firstsportz.com

