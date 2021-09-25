CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

PSG 2-0 Montpellier: Player ratings as hosts go 10 points clear in Ligue 1

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Saint-Germain continued their 100% winning start to the new Ligue 1 campaign, eventually easing to a 2-0 victory over Montpellier in the French capital. The Parisiens took the lead on 14 minutes through an unlikely source, when Idrissa Gana Gueye cannoned a vicious strike towards the Montpellier goal with such force that it almost lifted the net clean off.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

PSG 2-1 Lyon: Player ratings as Mauro Icardi gives Parisians late win

A late Mauro Icardi header gave Paris Saint-Germain a dramatic comeback win over Lyon on Sunday night, as Mauricio Pochettino's side maintained their 100% start to the Ligue 1 season. The visitors started very brightly, although it was PSG who came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half....
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

PSG FIFA 22 player ratings revealed: Ranked from best to worst!

FIFA 22 launch is just around the corner with the developers revealing most of the player ratings for this edition. Here are the PSG FIFA 22 player ratings from the best to the worst ranked!. This edition of FIFA 22 has seen some massive changes to team composition and player...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Keylor Navas
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Abdou Diallo
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Ander Herrera
Person
Leandro Paredes
Person
Neymar
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Idrissa Gueye
Person
Julian Draxler
Person
Mauro Icardi
90min.com

PSG 2-0 Man City: Player ratings as Messi nets first PSG goal to down Citizens

Lionel Messi netted his first Paris Saint-Germain goal as Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a statement 2-0 victory over Man City in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Only seven minutes had elapsed when PSG poured forward for the first time and Idrissa Gueye slammed home his second goal inside a week. Achraf Hakimi released Kylian Mbappe down the right and when Neymar swiped at the air from the resulting cut-back, Gueye was on hand to control and arrow a strike into the top corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

PSG predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain continue their quest to reclaim their Ligue 1 crown as they host Montpellier on Saturday night. Mauricio Pochettino's side have required goals deep into injury time to snatch all three points in their last two matches, so the Argentine will be hoping for a less stressful time of it at the weekend.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Ligue 1#Paris Saint Germain#French#Parisiens#Btsportfootball#Everton 2 0 Norwich#Gk#Italian#Moroccan
KESQ

French leader PSG beats Montpellier 2-0 for 8th straight win

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain relied on early and late goals to beat Montpellier 2-0 and make it eight straight wins. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye scored in the 14th minute at Parc des Princes. Striker Kylian Mbappe’s intended pass for Neymar was deflected and landed at the feet of winger Angel Di Maria. He passed quickly to Gueye for his neat finish. Substitute Julian Draxler had been on briefly when he met a sideways pass from Neymar and slotted home through the goalkeeper’s legs in the 88th. Elsewhere there were away wins for defending champion Lille and third-place Nice.
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Soccer – Messi ruled out of PSG game against Montpellier

(Reuters) – Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St Germain’s match against Montpellier on Saturday as he has not fully recovered from a bone bruising injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. Messi suffered a knock on his left knee and an MRI scan earlier this week...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: PSG 2-0 Manchester City (Champions League)

The Premier League champions were the architects of their own downfall, letting far too many attacks break down with the wrong pass or shot, as Pep Guardiola's men came up short against the Ligue 1 giants ahead of a pivotal league clash against Liverpool at the weekend. Though the visitors...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
Reuters

Gueye's goal inspires PSG to Montpellier win

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain put on a solid display in the opening half to maintain their perfect record in Ligue 1 with Idrissa Gueye's fine goal inspiring them to a 2-0 home win against Montpellier on Saturday. Senegal midfielder Gueye fired home from just outside the box...
SOCCER
BBC

Paris St-Germain 2-0 Montpellier: PSG keep up 100% Ligue 1 record

Paris St-Germain maintained their 100% record in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Montpellier at Parc des Princes. Idrissa Gueye fired Angel di Maria's lay-off into the roof of the net from the edge of the box for his third goal of the season after quarter of an hour.
SOCCER
BBC

PSG 2-0 Man City: The pick of the stats

Paris St-Germain ended a run of four consecutive Champions League matches without a win (drawn one, lost three). Their last victory had come against Bayern Munich in April. This was a first Champions League group match defeat for Manchester City since September 2018, when they lost 2-1 to Lyon - a run of 18 games.
UEFA
vavel.com

As it happened: PSG 2-0 Manchester City in the Champions League

Thanks for following our coverage of tonight's Champions League match between PSG and Manchester City. The French side won on this occasion, but they will meet again at the Etihad on 24 November. Good night!. 22:0811 hours ago. Full list of tonight's Champions League results. 21:5711 hours ago. Full-time: PSG...
UEFA
90min.com

Jurgen Klopp calls Man City the 'best team in Europe'

Jurgen Klopp has called Manchester City the 'best team in Europe' ahead of Liverpool's meeting with the Premier League champions on Sunday. The game sees first take on second with the Reds currently sitting at the top of the pile after six games, one point ahead of this weekend's opponents. City come into the game off the back of a statement victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, though they were beaten 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy