NFL Week 3 parlay: Turn $10 into over $10,000 with this one bet

Who's ready to try to turn $10 into $10,000 in NFL Week 3 with one massive parlay?. A parlay is a bet on the outcome of multiple games where you only win if you're right on all of your picks. If you get even just one wrong, unfortunately, you lose your bet. But if you're right, your payout is increased substantially – giving you an opportunity to turn a bet of just $10 into over $10,000 or more, as one example.