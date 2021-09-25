Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Stanford

Coach Chip Kelly said all week there is no added motivation in this contest given the history of the two schools. I don’t believe it for a second. The Bruins and Cardinal most recently played in last year’s season finale, a game that resulted in a heartbreaking double-overtime loss for UCLA that put it under .500 for the campaign. Including that game, the Bruins have lost 12 of the last 13 games against their North Division rival dating back to 2009.