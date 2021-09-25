CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamethread CLIV: Royals at Tigers

By Hokius
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals need just three wins in their remaining nine games to avoid losing 90 (or a 90-loss pace) since 2017. The 2021 Royals may not have been very good but they were significantly better than their recent predecessors. That’s nice to know. Here’s hoping 2022 sees even more improvement.

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
Kris Bubic shoves in 2-1 Royals win over Tigers

The lefty had his best start as a Royal. Kris Bubic made his 29th Major League start on Sunday and it was the best of his young career. The 24-year old lefty tossed seven shutout innings in a 2-1 win over the Tigers to take the series. It was the first time in his MLB career he had tossed as many as seven shutout innings in a start. Whit Merrifield got the game started with a double off Tigers starter Wily Peralta, one of his three hits on the day. Nicky Lopez reached on a bunt single that moved Whit to third, and after a Salvador Perez strikeout, Andrew Benintendi plated Whit home with an RBI single. The Royals looked poised for a big inning after Carlos Santana walked to load the bases, but Adalberto Mondesi hit into a force out at home and Hunter Dozier struck out to end the threat, with the Royals up 1-0. The Royals had a runner in scoring position in the second, and loaded the bases in the third, but couldn’t put any runner across the plate. Cam Gallagher led off the fourth with a.
Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night. The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining. Hernandez allowed two hits, walked three...
Timely offense lifts Kansas City Royals to victory over the Tigers in Detroit

The Kansas City Royals offense hardly exploded, but it certainly delivered in key instances to pave the way for a series-opening victory in the Motor City on Friday night. The Royals collected just one hit with runners in scoring position and they didn’t hit a home run, but they did smoke a pair of triples as well as come through with a pair of sacrifice flies in earning a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced 24,877 at Comerica Park.
⚾ Heasley dazzles, bullpen struggles as Royals fall to Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday night. Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two...
Tigers stumble in series opener vs. Royals

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers honored Miguel Cabrera before the game, but fans didn’t have much to cheer about once it got under way. The Tigers stranded eight runners, were thrown out twice on the bases and squandered opportunities in a 3-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals Friday night at Comerica Park.
Royals 3, Tigers 1: They’re supposed to win on Miguel Cabrera night

After taking it to the best teams in the game for two weeks, the Tigers had a bit of a letdown game in this one. They were in it all the way, but a few crucial mistakes and poor ABs with runners on doomed their hopes in this one as the Royals won 3-1.
Skubal expected to start as Tigers host the Royals

LINE: Tigers -129, Royals +109; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Kansas City will meet on Saturday. The Tigers are 41-37 in home games in 2020. Detroit's lineup has 174 home runs this season, Robbie Grossman leads them with 23 homers. The Royals have gone 34-44 away from...
Tigers 5, Royals 1: The battle cats were back on Saturday night

The Battle Cats were back on Saturday night, with Miguel Cabrera in the starring role. After a close fought game through five innings, the Tigers took the lead and poured it on while the bullpen tied up the Royals, evening the series with a 5-1 victory. Tarik Skubal got off...
Detroit Tigers game score vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (4-3, 3.04 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Kris Bubic (5-6, 4.80 ERA). Game notes: The Tigers wrap up their final 2021 game vs. the rival Royals behind Peralta, who's been a revelation. He has...
Bubic scheduled to start for Royals at Tigers

LINE: Tigers -108, Royals -109; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Kansas City will face off on Sunday. The Tigers are 42-37 in home games in 2020. The Detroit pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, . The Royals are 34-45 on the road. Kansas City has...
Royals look to continue success against Tigers

The Kansas City Royals ended the Detroit Tigers’ four-game winning streak on Friday. The American League Central Division rivals will square off again in the second game of the three-game series in Detroit on Saturday. Kansas City managed only five hits but came away with a 3-1 triumph on Friday...
Detroit Tigers release lineup for Miguel Cabrera celebration night vs. Royals

Tonight isn’t just any ordinary Detroit Tigers game. The organization will be honoring future Hall of Fame slugger Miguel Cabrera for his milestone home run last month, the 500th in his career. They’ll be taking on the Kansas City Royals afterwards, and have released the lineup that will be hitting the field. Casey Mize will take the mound, while Akil Baddoo will lead off.
Bubic pitches 7 shutout innings, Royals beat Tigers 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1 on Sunday. Bubic (6-6) gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.
Salvador Perez and a Discussion Whose Time Has Come

Instant gratification. A bane on any society. The ability to delay gratification, to delay short-term pleasure for long-term gain is what builds and preserves civilization. Especially as it applies to the world of sports. Some young hotshot has a good game or two and people start wondering how he could compare to the game's all time greats. I want no part of that. Wait a couple of decades until after a player retires before assessing his place in the game.
