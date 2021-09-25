CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Real Madrid's attack stalls in 0-0 draw against Villareal

semoball.com
 7 days ago

MADRID (AP) -- With Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior finally contained, Real Madrid saw its five-match winning streak come to an end with a 0-0 draw against Villarreal at home in the Spanish league on Saturday. It was the first time this season Madrid was held scoreless after outscoring opponents...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealchamps.com

Eden Hazard has a unique role on the right side of Real Madrid’s attack

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard did not start against Inter Milan this past Wednesday night due to a potential knee injury, based on comments made by manager Carlo Ancelotti prior to Sunday’s LaLiga encounter with Valencia. When the Belgian is able to play, Ancelotti has shown that he takes a different view of the player than most did before the 2021-22 season started.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Highlights: Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao at the LaLiga

Atlético de Madrid is the provisional leader of LaLiga. The Colchoneros have 11 points, but could be overtaken by Real Madrid or Valencia. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, occupy fourth position, with nine, and are also in danger of losing their place. 12:14 PM3 days ago. STATS: ATLETI-BILBAO. Shots:...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Hugo Duro puts Valencia 1-0 up against Real Madrid

Valencia have taken a late 1-0 lead against rivals Real Madrid with Hugo Duro putting them in front with 25 minutes to go. Neither side have created much on the night with injuries dominating the first 45 minutes at the Estadio Mestalla. Carlos Soler was in tears after his night...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Highlights: Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal at the LaLiga

Foyth crosses low from the left. Danjuma hits it low, burning the glove of the goalkeeper. Paco Alcácer tries to take advantage of the rebound, but Alaba pulls it away. Pino carries the ball into the box. He holds it up a bit and plays it to Coquelin, who shoots hard. Courtois saves in two seconds. On the rebound, Paco Alcácer clears the marking.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Rafa Mir
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Luis Suarez
FanSided

Real Madrid: 5 takeaways from a lethargic 0-0 draw vs. Villarreal

Real Madrid and Villarreal played out a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on LaLiga’s Matchday 7. In truth, Los Blancos can be happy that they managed to get a point out of this match – though, of course, Real are never satisfied with only one point – because they were outplayed during many stretches of this match. Without a few key defensive performances, they would have lost this match by multiple goals.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Atletico Madrid#Spanish#Ap#Espanyol 2 0#Sevilla
740thefan.com

Soccer-Atletico miss penalty in 0-0 draw with Palmeiras

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Defending champions Palmeiras drew the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final 0-0 at home to Atletico Mineiro on Tuesday but were lucky to avoid defeat as the visitors missed a penalty. Atletico, the runaway leaders of the Brazilian league, missed the best chance of the...
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Inter attack stutters again in 0-0 draw against Shakhtar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Inter Milan’s attack again flailed in Europe as the Italian champion was held to a 0-0 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday. Inter rattled the crossbar with Nicolò Barella and forced two sensational late saves but failed to find the back of the net for the second successive match in the competition.
SOCCER
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea v Southampton: Pick your Blues starting line-up

Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to approach it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
BBC

Marseille 0-0 Galatasaray: Fan violence interrupts Europa League draw

Fan violence interrupted Marseille's Europa League draw with Galatasaray with play stopped for around eight minutes at Stade Velodrome. Flares and objects were thrown by rival fans towards the end of the first half despite them being segregated. The match was then halted to allow the police to restore order...
UEFA
The Independent

Games and goals – Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-setting Champions League career

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record with his 178th Champions League appearance on Wednesday night.The Portugal star passed his former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas and marked the occasion by scoring Manchester United’s late winner against Villarreal.Here, the PA news agency looks at Ronaldo’s record-setting career in the competition.AppearancesRonaldo made 101 Champions League appearances for Real and 23 for Juventus, with Wednesday his 54th across two spells at United.Casillas had held the record since 2015 and made the last of his 177 Champions League appearances in April 2017 for Porto against Juventus.The first 150 came for Real, including 53 alongside...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona departure rumours are ‘true’

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says the rumours he is going to be sacked are likely “true” amid a crisis at the Catalan club.Barca have had their worst ever start to the Champions League following defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and they sit in sixth in the La Liga after three wins and three draws.Koeman faced similar rumours of being fired last season but remained in charge of the side, but this time he doesn’t seem so confident he will stay in the post.He said on Friday: “The club have said nothing to me. I’ve learned that the president was...
SOCCER
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy