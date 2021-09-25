CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

W. Va. Attorney General Opines Against Vaccine Mandates, Vaccine Passport Requirements

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
Reason.com
 7 days ago

From a West Virginia Attorney General's opinion handed down two weeks ago, but just posted on Westlaw, the conclusion:. [A] law requiring all state employees to be vaccinated or requiring all businesses to demand vaccine passports from all patrons would violate our State's constitution (as it should be properly understood) and violate both state and federal law. The same finding would follow no matter what aspect of "state" government is implicated; mandates and passport requirements imposed by counties, municipalities, and other public actors would give rise to the same legal concerns as a mandate or passport requirement imposed at the statewide level. We therefore urge any public entities to comply with such guidance and come into accordance with this opinion.

reason.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

California requires vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, requiring that all elementary through high school students get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the U.S. government for different age groups. The government has fully approved the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Lawsuit seeks to halt Biden’s vaccination mandates for federal workforce

A group of lawsuit plaintiffs, including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent, have asked a federal court to block the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination mandates, declaring, “Americans have remained idle for far too long as our nation’s elected officials continue to satisfy their voracious appetites for power.”
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
FOX59

Indiana Attorney General pushing back on federal vaccine mandate, White House coordinator addresses concerns

INDIANAPOLIS – As a federal vaccine mandate for many health care workers is expected to go into effect within the next few weeks, Indiana’s Attorney General says he’s looking at ways to fight that requirement and stop the other COVID-19 mandates President Biden announced earlier this month. These include a vaccine and testing mandate for all […]
INDIANA STATE
Reason.com

Vaccine Mandates Coming for K-12 Students

The San Diego Unified School District Tuesday night voted unanimously to require students age 16 and over to be fully vaccinated by December 20 or be exiled into remote learning. The country's 21st largest school district thus joins #2 Los Angeles (whose guidelines cover everyone 12 and up), and smaller...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Legislature#Passport#Attorney General#State
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates and rules: Who is required to show proof of vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With new COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting roughly two-thirds of the US workforce, or up to 100 million people, President Joe Biden is seeking to put pressure on about 80 million Americans to get vaccinated. Roughly 1 in 500 people in the US have died from COVID-19, and vaccination rates have slowed despite the uptick in delta variant cases. Since Biden announced the plans on Sept. 9, they've received backlash from congressional Republicans, as well as state and local officials.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newsday

State takes on religious argument against vaccination mandate

Defending a state-declared vaccination mandate for health care workers, a court filing by state health officials took on the heart of one of the arguments made by those resisting coronavirus vaccines based on religious objections. In their written response late Wednesday to a lawsuit filed by 17 anonymous health care...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wrcbtv.com

Local attorney explains legality of workplace vaccine requirements

More businesses in Chattanooga are starting to roll out COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Gray Reed Labor and Employment Lawyer Stephen Quezada said under the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an employer can legally ask about vaccine status and ask for proof. "Employers can require that their employees take vaccines," Quezada said. However,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Post Register

Idaho attorney proposes a way to nullify vaccine mandates

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney says Idaho should adopt a health policy making vaccine status a private medical record that employees could refuse to make available to employers as a way to thwart President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Attorney Christ Troupis told the Committee on Federalism on Wednesday that...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

Attorney General Alan Wilson joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate or risk legal action

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys general (AGs) sent a letter to President Biden today, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired. The coalition of AGs outlined their legal and policy concerns with the mandate, which will be carried out through an Occupational Safety and Health Act emergency temporary standard.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Iberian

Louisiana judge rejects employee lawsuit against Ochsner General vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – A Lafayette Parish judge has dismissed a lawsuit against one of Louisiana’s largest regional health systems, where dozens of employees sued over a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Ochsner Lafayette General employs 4,500 health care workers and staff across seven south Louisiana hospitals. The hospital chain’s management presented...
LOUISIANA STATE
Salt Lake Tribune

Mike Lee goes all-in against vaccine mandates

Good Monday morning Utah! Thanks for reading “The Rundown”. 📢 Let me know what’s on your mind? Keep sending me your story ideas, feedback on this newsletter or whatever else you may be thinking. I read every single message. Send me an email or find me on Twitter @SchottHappens. Get...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

School vaccine mandates aren't new: A history of requirements

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Vaccine requirements in schools are far from being a new concept. As the question continues to be debated whether your local school will mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for students, it's important to take a look back at the history of vaccine requirements -- because vaccinations have been required for a long, long time.
HEALTH
okcfox.com

State Chamber speaking out against vaccine requirements

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — The State Chamber of Oklahoma is speaking out against the Biden administration's plan to force most companies to require the COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing. Last month, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will fall under the requirement. Many Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy