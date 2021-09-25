W. Va. Attorney General Opines Against Vaccine Mandates, Vaccine Passport Requirements

From a West Virginia Attorney General's opinion handed down two weeks ago, but just posted on Westlaw, the conclusion:. [A] law requiring all state employees to be vaccinated or requiring all businesses to demand vaccine passports from all patrons would violate our State's constitution (as it should be properly understood) and violate both state and federal law. The same finding would follow no matter what aspect of "state" government is implicated; mandates and passport requirements imposed by counties, municipalities, and other public actors would give rise to the same legal concerns as a mandate or passport requirement imposed at the statewide level. We therefore urge any public entities to comply with such guidance and come into accordance with this opinion.