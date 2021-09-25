CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Grocery Store Shortages Be a Problem for 2021 Holiday Season?

By Courtney Blackann
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
As Covid-19 mandates are loosened, more people will attend holiday parties this year. If you have plans for big family gatherings, however, officials are warning you may want to get a leg-up on your grocery shopping. Though it’s unlikely stores will be completely out of your favorite goodies, many grocery...

Moetion
6d ago

Thanks Joe!! Hurry everybody….go spend your money now! The media is telling you there won’t be any materialistic garbage to buy in a couple months! Don’t worry they would never create shipping issues, to give them the ability to mark up said products, because of “supply and demand” issues?!?

Barbara King Sanchez
5d ago

Can you imagine if we dropped all the craziness of gifts and went back to the true meaning of Christmas - birth of Christ - and just loving family and friends. Wow

Huervoes
7d ago

Boycott Christmas shopping watch prices come down real fast

Best Life

Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so.
FOOD SAFETY
104.5 KDAT

Popular Grocery Store Items That Are Getting Harder to Find

The ongoing pandemic and the economic issues that have come with it continue to disrupt our lives on a daily basis. The one thing you constantly hear about lately is the 'supply chain'. A lack of employees at plants, trucking companies, and grocery stores is putting the American consumer in a real pinch. It is also creating a shortage of certain items when you go shopping at your local grocery store. Here are five more items that are either getting harder to find, or are just not in most stores right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Walmart Is Running Out of This COVID Essential

Shopping during the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, even at generally reliable retailers like Walmart. The company experienced shortages for essential items such as toilet paper and bottled water in early 2020, and then again in November, as case numbers spiked once more. And now, as the Delta variant causes yet another surge of infections, shoppers in various areas have reported limited supplies for certain must-haves. In Pittsburgh, canned food was recently wiped out at one Walmart Supercenter, while toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been scarce at a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming. There's one specific Walmart shortage, however, that's a lot more widespread. Read on to find out what major COVID essential this big-box retailer is running out of across the board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
tasteofhome.com

6 Items You Might Not Find in Your Grocery Store (And Why)

After some signs of a slow and cautious return to pre-pandemic normalcy this summer, fall 2021 is looking remarkably like fall 2020—and that means supply issues at grocery stores. This time the shortages in products are scattered throughout the store, but shoppers hoping to get their hands on specific products may find it’s not that easy right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FingerLakes1.com

Stores will run out of items faster than ever this holiday season: Here’s how to beat shortages, supply chain issues

How can you beat the holiday shopping nightmare that will unfold over the next three months as supply chain issues take center stage with retailers?. For months the U.S. economy has been crippled by shortages and supply chain issues. Even shortages of workers has been problematic for companies as they try to keep up with demand. As fall arrives and Americans begin thinking about the holiday shopping season – a new warning has been issued: Don’t wait to make holiday purchases, because inventory will be limited.
RETAIL
NBC Philadelphia

Fall May Bring More Grocery Shortages. Here's What to Expect

When Americans go food shopping, they've gotten accustomed to the fact that in a post-COVID-19 world, there will often be shortages of some of their favorite products. Costco recently reinstating purchase limits on water, toilet paper and other products. Some kids have missed their Lunchables as parents have had a hard time finding them on shelves. Even wine and liquor have been more difficult to keep stocked.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
local21news.com

Are food shortages returning? Local grocer shares updates

Pandemic shortages have returned for retailers across the country. Unfortunately, just in time for the holiday season customers are seeing bare shelves and limits on essential items. Costco recently announced it will limit things like water, toilet paper, and some cleaning supplies. In a recent call with analysts, Costco CFO...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food From Aldi, Customers Say in New Survey

They say you get what you pay for, right? Well, Aldi—the German discount grocery chain with incredibly low prices on basics staples, produce, and other goods—has a whole host of fans. For the most part, Aldi shoppers are satisfied with what the grocery store has to offer, but there some instances in which customers feel like a product isn't even worth its low price. A new survey of 600 shoppers found that there was one food people say they would never buy from Aldi. Read on to find out what you may want to skip on your next trip to Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Outsider.com

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

