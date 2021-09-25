CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto recovers on positive Fed and Evergrande news, then drops amid China FUD; Sorare and Dapper Labs raised a combined $930M: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 19-25

 7 days ago

Coming every Saturday, Hodlers Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. The crypto markets were showing signs...

Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Three Altcoins Skyrocket As Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto Markets Bounce Back

Three emerging altcoin projects are skyrocketing as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the entire crypto markets flash signs of strength. Axie (AXS), the governance token for the blockchain-based game Axie Infinity, is soaring after recording a seven-day low of $58.93, according to CoinGecko. AXS surged to a new all-time high of $120.91,...
Morgan Stanley acquires more GBTC, Alibaba to halt crypto mining gear sales, and a possible scenario for $6 million BTC: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Billy Markus, the co-founder of...
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction model remains ‘amazingly accurate’ with less than 1% error – and forecasts record end to 2021

The price of bitcoin is less than a few hundred dollars away from a prediction model made more than three months ago.The forecast was made by the pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, who predicted in June that the cryptocurrency would be $43,000 at the end of September. Bitcoin is trading just above $43,150 at the time of writing.Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blogPlanB has gained a devoted following on social media, gaining more than half a million followers on Twitter in 2021 alone, with one follower recently describing his Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model as “amazingly...
Matisse
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the stock...
Singapore finance authority grants licenses to Independent Reserve and DBS

DBSV and Independent Reserve previously received MAS’ in-principle approvals to provide digital payment token services. Singapore’s principal financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has officially approved two companies to offer cryptocurrency services in the country. MAS issued Oct. 1 licenses to Australian crypto exchange Independent Reserve and DBS...
Billionaire investor bullish on Bitcoin: ‘Crypto is here to stay’

Orlando Bravo, the co-founder of one of the world’s largest equity firms, talked about his views on Bitcoin and blockchain technology. Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, expressed his unwavering endorsement of the cryptocurrency market in an interview at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference on Wednesday, revealing that he is “very bullish” on his personal investment in Bitcoin (BTC).
Bitcoin price eyes $50K as the US Dollar retreats after hitting its one-year high

Rising jobless claims in the U.S. sparked selloffs in the dollar market. On the other hand, Bitcoin held onto its intraday gains. Bitcoin (BTC) looks to reclaim $45,000 on Oct. 1 as the U.S dollar retreated lower after hitting its one-year high. Bitcoin’s tight inverse correlation with the greenback over the past month suggests that a weakening dollar could push BTC price even higher in the coming sessions.
Brazil Stock Exchange wants to provide oracles for digital real

“We are looking at it and evaluating the best ways to interact and participate in this ecosystem,” a B3 executive said. Brazil Stock Exchange (B3), one of the world’s few exchanges trading Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds, is exploring ways to provide data inputs for the country’s central bank digital currency, or CBDC.
Bitcoin Jumps 10% In 24 Hours, Dead Cat Bounce Or Real Move Ahead?

Bitcoin has jumped more than 10% in the last 24 hours as the coin’s price reaches $47.5k. Past pattern may shed light on whether this is just a dead cat bounce or a lead up to a real move up. Bitcoin Netflows Of Past Dead Cat Bounces Compared. As pointed...
3 factors that can send Ethereum price to 100% gains in Q4

The three bullish indicators converge as Ethereum’s native token Ether climbs over 9% Friday to cross $3,000, its psychological resistance level. Ethereum’s native token Ether (ETH) has the potential to double its market valuation in the coming months, thanks to a confluence of supportive technical and fundamental indicators. Ether price...
