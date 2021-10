Rising jobless claims in the U.S. sparked selloffs in the dollar market. On the other hand, Bitcoin held onto its intraday gains. Bitcoin (BTC) looks to reclaim $45,000 on Oct. 1 as the U.S dollar retreated lower after hitting its one-year high. Bitcoin’s tight inverse correlation with the greenback over the past month suggests that a weakening dollar could push BTC price even higher in the coming sessions.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO