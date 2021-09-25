CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

September 25 - National Comedy Center

 7 days ago

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY NATIONAL COMEDY CENTER) The National Comedy Center is open daily, except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10am to 5pm and it's just a short hour and a half drive from Buffalo! They have over 50 funny exhibits for the entire family to enjoy. The National Comedy Center is located at 203 West Second Street in Jamestown. To find out more about all they have to offer head over to their website at www.comedycenter.org. You can also give them a call at (716) 484-2222. Remember, you still have a limited time to check out an original Fozzie Bear Muppet as well as artifacts from Happy Gilmore and The 40 Year Old Virgin.

