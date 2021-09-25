CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tennessee vs. Florida: How to watch and open game thread

By Terry A. Lambert
Rocky Top Talk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Volunteers will head south tonight for their first road game of the season. A night game in The Swamp is on tap for Josh Heupel, who will be coaching his first game as a head coach in Southeastern Conference play. The Gators are coming off of a tough...

www.rockytoptalk.com

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Florida Football
Florida Sports
Tennessee Sports
Tennessee State
Alabama State
Florida State
Gainesville, FL
Tennessee Football
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
Josh Heupel
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Florida

The Alabama football team on the road in Week Three taking on the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Both teams are currently 2-0 and ranked in or near the top 10, making this a tough SEC opener for the Crimson Tide. In order to get you ready for kickoff, we’ve collected...
ALABAMA STATE
#Open Game#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Tennessee Volunteers#Gators#Espn
saturdaydownsouth.com

Gary Danielson getting called out for CBS broadcast of Ole Miss at Alabama

Gary Danielson receives criticism every week during the “SEC on CBS” broadcast, but that ramps up a notch when Alabama is involved. That was the case again on Saturday when Danielson called the Ole Miss at Alabama game, and plenty of fans accused him of being biased in favor of Alabama on several calls.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

49ers live game thread vs. Eagles: How to watch Week 2 and stream online

Welcome to Niner Noise’s live game thread for the 49ers’ Week 2 matchup against the Eagles. Discuss the game with writers and fans in the comments section!. The 1-0 San Francisco 49ers remain in the Eastern Time Zone to face the 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Week 2 of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off for the Niners at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
NFL
Football
Southeastern Conference
Sports
chatsports.com

College Game Day Open Thread

Welcome to Week Three of College Football, errrrrrrrrybody. Honestly it’s a pretty weak slate of games today, but mediocre foooobawwww beats no foooobawwww, amirite?. Now normally you’d expect to see a list of today’s games posted here, but honestly— you’re all adults (or adult-curious) here, I’m sure you know how to work a TV Guide, I don’t really need to do it for you, do I?
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin retweets mugshots of Alabama students arrested on Ole Miss' campus

What are Lane Kiffin’s last-minute preparations before Ole Miss plays its biggest game of the season to this point? Retweeting Alabama students’ mugshots. Kiffin is an active Twitter user, as anybody who follows him knows (and likely even those who don’t follow him know, too). And he came across a tweet from somebody sharing that 4 Alabama freshmen had been arrested Thursday night for trying to steal signs from Ole Miss’ campus to take back to their school.
ALABAMA STATE
bringonthecats.com

Kansas State vs Nevada: Open Game Thread

If it wasn’t already before, this game just got a lot more interesting. Before the season started, many pegged this game — not the game against Stanford — as the true early-season measuring stick for the Kansas State Wildcats. Nevada is good, and is led by potential first-round (and maybe first-overall) NFL Draft pick Carson Strong. They are coached by Jay Norvell, a former journeyman assistant who has finally been able to make his head-coaching mark in Reno, NV — and at this rate, may not be there much longer as programs with more money start knocking on his door. Norvell’s name was even put out there seriously for the K-State job in 2018, and many were intrigued by the then-60-year-old (that looks 40) and his strong run as an assistant coach, QBs and assistant OC, for much of the latter years of Bob Stoops tenure at Oklahoma (among others).
KANSAS STATE
Rocky Top Talk

Alontae Taylor: ‘We won’t fall apart’

Tennessee dropped to 2-2 on the year over the weekend, dropping a road game against the Florida Gators. It was an all too familiar scene, as things eventually went south against Florida, which has now won 15 of the last 16 meetings against the Volunteers. It’s also a potential pivot...
COLLEGE SPORTS

