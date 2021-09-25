The Emotional Reason The Masked Singer’s Octopus Connected With Their Costume
Spoiler alert: The identity of The Masked Singer's Octopus, as revealed in this week’s two-part season premiere, is mentioned in this article. The Masked Singer's Season 6 premiere was chock full of talent, as Group A battled it out to continue through the competition. Because of this week’s two-parter, this week saw multiple contestants get eliminated, resulting in a major change of pace for the singing competition. Among those ousted was the charismatic Octopus and, after his stunning elimination, the Octopus revealed the emotional connection he felt to his suave eight-tentacled alter ego.www.cinemablend.com
